SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Astronomers said they have found the oldest and furthest star from the Earth ever discovered. The space agency announced the discovery Wednesday after it was published in the scientific journal Nature.

The 30-year-old telescope was able to look almost 13 billon light-years away to locate a single star named “Earendel,” which formed soon after the creation of the universe, roughly 900 million years after the Big Bang, said Kenneth Carpenter, operations project scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center for the Hubble Space Telescope.

While Hubble is capable of detecting collections of stars at this distance, this is the first time that a single star was found this far from Earth, he said.

“We know it’s a very massive star,” he said. “[Large stars] have very short lifetimes, maybe just a few million years, so it’s long gone, but we can still observe it for years and years and years ’cause we’re seeing it.”

The magnification anomaly was created by the mass of a huge galaxy cluster located in between Hubble and Earendel. The mass of the galaxies is so great that it warps the fabric of space, and looking through that space is like looking through a magnifying glass, according to a statement from NASA.

For perspective, when you look up in the night sky with your eyes, you’re seeing stars that are relatively nearby, located within our Milky Way Galaxy. We are only able to see stars 10s of thousands of light-years away, roughly 30,000 years into the past.

“Everything else is recent in comparison to it and and this star is so far away the light is taking so long to get to us that it’s not there anymore,” he said.

The discovery is also impressive due to the distances involved which on-paper exceeded Hubble’s capabilities as a telescope, which was launched in 1990.

There is a very large cluster of galaxies between us and the newly discovered star. This mass creates a “gravitational lens” that focuses, amplifies, and magnifies the light. This allows us to see things that are fainter and smaller than we’d ordinarily be able to see with Hubble, he said.

“A number of years into [Hubbel’s] mission, we started finding these lucky coincidences of line up and seeing the objects so we knew gravitational lensing existed,” Carpenter said. “We didn’t anticipate how rich a source of data this would be.”

Earendel is likely comprised of of hydrogen and helium without heaver elements that would have been dispersed through the universe after stars later exploded in a supernova event.

It gives us a really interesting view into what things were like in the early years of the evolution of our universe, Carpenter said.

“We have seen collections of 100 billion stars at this kind of distance, but never a single individual star. So we’re very, very excited about it,” he said.