HUD Secretary visits SC to talk about vaccinations and access to affordable housing

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Members of the Biden Administration returned to South Carolina to urge more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Columbia Monday to talk about access to safe housing and COVID-19 vaccines.

She was joined by Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC 06), Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and state health officials for a round table Monday morning at Segra Park. Secretary Fudge said the biggest challenge they are facing right now across the country is misinformation about the vaccine.

Right now, state health leaders say about 47% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following the round table, Secretary Fudge toured a barbershop in downtown Columbia. They held a “Shots at the Shop” event Monday. Officials said around 6 people had stopped by to get vaccinated as of mid day Monday.

Secretary Fudge urged younger South Carolinians to get vaccinated. “People who are listening to what they’re seeing on Facebook or Twitter are followers. We need our young people to be leaders. To step up and say I’m going to take care of my family, my parents, my grandparents and my friends.”

According to DHEC, 68% of South Carolinians between the ages of 20-24 are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Congressman Clyburn also urged people to get the vaccine. He said, “I find it almost criminal for adults to reject the science and run the risk of infecting their parents and their grandparents and children.”

Secretary Fudge also spent time visiting an affordable housing site in the Columbia area Monday afternoon. The US Supreme Court ended the federal eviction moratorium last week.

She urged South Carolinians in need of assistance to request help. She said, “The states have the money. The municipalities have the money. What we’re doing is providing technical assistance to get that money out.”