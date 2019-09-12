Human remains believed to be missing person found in Buncombe Co., sheriff’s office says

by: WSPA Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said human remains, believed to that of a missing person, have been found in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the remains were found in the Wilson Cove Road area, but a positive identification has not yet been determined.

“We are working with the medical examiner and are continuing to search with cadaver dogs for any additional remains,” sheriff’s office officials said.

According to the release, deputies conducted searches in that same area over the summer for a person who was reported as missing.

Sheriff’s office officials said they do believe the remains is that of the missing person, but will not release a name until the medical examiner determines an identification.

