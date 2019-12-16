Human remains found off of Jeffries Farm Road in Union Co., sheriff confirms

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that human remains have been found in the county.

According to Sheriff David Taylor, the remains were found about two-and-a-half miles off of Jeffries Farm Road in Jonesville.

Taylor said a tree-planting service found the remains in a wooded area around 2 p.m. Monday, as they were planting pine trees.

According to Taylor, an anthropologist will be called to help identify the remains, as they have been in the area “a long time.” He said it may take several days to identify the person.

Union County Coroner William Holcombe said their office, along with the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.

Holcombe said the remains have not yet been identified, but said a DNA test and an autopsy will be performed.

We reported earlier that the sheriff’s office was previously searching the same area off of Jeffries Farm Road for a missing woman, Jessica Ashmore, who had been missing since May 20.

7 News has a crew headed to the area and we’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.