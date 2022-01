ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Human remains were found along Interstate 85 Tuesday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to I-85 near mile marker 29 after the South Carolina Department of Transportation located what they believed to be skeletal remains.

Deputies identified the remains as human, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives and forensic personnel responded to the scene.

This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.