SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Tons of Fourth of July celebrations happened all over the Upstate, including the annual Red, White, and Boom celebration in Spartanburg.

The free celebration included live music, tons of food, fireworks and hundreds of people. Everyone 7NEWS spoke with said they plan on coming back next year.

Fireworks lit up the sky wrapping up the annual event.

“It’s really fun, the fireworks are the best part, probably,” said Serenity Waycaster.

People sat all over Barnet Park to enjoy the live music.

“The concessions are great, the music is great, the food is great, the company is great,” said Michelle Wehrle, who attended.

The celebration was filled with first-timers.

“It’s my first time being here, but I’ve lived here all my life and driven by it a million times but my first time coming out here. I figured I would bring my little baby to her first Fourth of July event and my little sister,” stated William Cody Dimsdale.

“We’re from North Carolina, we came from North Carolina to be here tonight,” said Deidra Floyd.

Others who attended have made this event a family tradition.

“This has become every year; this is probably about my tenth year in a row,” said Wehrle.

Tons of food vendors lined the park, from hot dogs and nachos to frozen treats.

“It’s a must-have for everybody. It’s made out of fruit and it’s extremely hot,” said Kyle Newton, a vendor for Down South Outdoor Supply and Feed.

Everyone was happy to be there.

“It brings out a lot of people from the community of Spartanburg. Us being from Union County, them letting us come down here and celebrate with you all in Spartanburg, we appreciate it,” said Newton.

Everyone said they were excited to celebrate the holiday.

“Happy Fourth of July! I’m so happy to be here!” said Floyd and Waycaster.

“Fourth of July celebrates us all as being an American,” exclaimed Newton.

“Happy Fourth of July,” said Kane Davis.

“God Bless America, Happy Fourth everybody and live it up. Unfortunately, we all have to go to work tomorrow, but everybody has a good Fourth,” said Dimsdale.

Even while it rained, a large crowd stayed to listen to the music and enjoy the fireworks.