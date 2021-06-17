Hundreds expected to gather for Sunflower Festival this weekend

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people are expected to visit Anderson this weekend for the 2021 SC Sunflower Festival at Denver Down’s Farm.

The festival will include photo opportunities with seven different varieties of fully bloomed sunflowers — including a few rare exotics.

Visitors will be encouraged to pick their own sunflower bouquets to take home.

In addition of a full camera roll and a pocket full of sunflowers, visitors can expect a full belly with a heap of delicious food options such as funnel cake and tacos.

This year’s festival will include fun activities for kids — including a zip-line, a climbing wall and slides. Animal lovers can enjoy mini goats and mini horses.

The festival begins on Saturday June 19-20 and June 26-27 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Click here for more information