Hundreds of horses to land at GSP ahead of World Equestrian Games

GREER, SC (WSPA) - The World Equestrian games held this year in Tryon, North Carolina are one week away and horses are being flown to the Upstate in preparation.

The games are held every 4 years around the world in the middle of the Olympic cycle.

An Emirates sky cargo plane touched down at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport for the first time on Sunday, carrying 67 horses.

According to the president of FEI, the organization running the world equestrian games, it was the largest commercial transport of horses in history.

550 horses from 6 different continents are set to land by Thursday ahead of the games which begin on September 11th.

“Who would have thought! Really, who would have thought that Tryon North Carolina and Greenville South Carolina would be part of this world class event,” said Barbara Keeton, a horse-lover from Taylors who went to the airport to watch as the first group of horses flew in Sunday.

“We had to be here to see it because it’s a Saudi Arabian airline bringing in horses from all over Europe! And it was just something that has never happened here before.”

Equine veterinarians will be helping the horses off the plane before loading them up and driving them to Tryon, North Carolina where they’ll be quarantined, according to Carly Weilminster, National Press Officer for the FEI World Equestrian Games.

The animals are slated to compete in 8 different events.

Until then, spectators like Barbara hoping to catch a glimpse of the horses as their hooves touch down in the Upstate.

“Once in a while something like this will happen and you just have to be apart of it.”