Hundreds of SC National Guardsmen deploying to Washington

Columbia Police and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department enacted a curfew in on Sunday night, marching through the streets and arresting pedestrians who refused to leave immediately. May 31, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is sending hundreds of National Guard troops to the nation’s capital at the request of President Donald Trump to help quell unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Capt. Jessica Donnelly told The Associated Press that about 445 Guardsmen left South Carolina Tuesday bound for Washington.

Overall, more than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states in the wake of protests and violence over the last week.

Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck while responding to a complaint that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.