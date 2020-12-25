Hundreds rush to get COVID test ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As we go into the Christmas holiday, many are keeping COVID at the top of their mind.

At last check, the CDC reported that over 79 million COVID tests had been performed in the U.S. That number is only expected to increase as the holiday approaches.

Lines of cars gathered at the Star Med in Charlotte. Those waiting wanted to be tested for COVID-19. Many of them planning to gather with their families despite opposing CDC recommendations.

“I have my mom here and I want to make sure she’s safe. Also, my daughter had a baby six weeks ago and we are going to see her today as well as tomorrow,” said Mike.

Just to track timing, FOX 46 asked different people how long they’d been waiting in line.

“I’d say 45 minutes and the other place was an hour,” said Mike.

“Around 40 minutes right now and it looks like it may be thirty minutes more,” said Ron.

One young lady waited in line before going home. She’s in town from college and didn’t want to risk exposing her elderly family.

“I’ve been waiting in line for at least 20 minutes. I went on Google and tried to find places that are COVID testing and really I didn’t expect for the lines to be this long,” said Kayla.

Star Med offers rapid testing which was the better option for some in line.

“We are going to make sure we ask for that because of her age and they talked to us on the phone and they will do that for us,” said Ron.

“I would just say everybody come out and get tested for the sake of those in your household,” said Kayla.

If you are planning to be with family, the CDC recommends getting tested after.

