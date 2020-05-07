Hundreds show up to dine in Spartanburg street

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Main Street in Spartanburg recently became one big outdoor restaurant. The city blocked off Morgan Square so that tables could be put in the road, and hundreds of people showed up on Thursday to eat and drink.

“It just feels good to get out of the house for a little while and enjoy the sunshine,” Spartanburg resident Renea Scruggs said.

“We’re tired of staying at home and this is fantastic,” Mike Honeycutt added.

Those were the reactions from folks who got to eat at tables in the streets of downtown Spartanburg on Thursday.

“They’re trying to get us back to normal,” Honeycutt said. “I believe we should be back to normal. We’ve been caged in for 30-40 days.”

Another person who was just as excited about the event was the executive chef of Initial Q, Daniel Dobbs.

“We’re back strong and our food’s ready,” he said.

Dobbs only got to spend about six weeks in the barbecue restaurant’s kitchen when the Coronavirus forced them to close.

“We weren’t even really well-known yet,” he said.

So, Thursday was a sigh of relief for him.

“Seeing these guys and these ladies and these kids back out and able to eat–Seeing their smiles and they really like it–nudging their buddies and saying ‘This barbecue sauce is really awesome.’ Things like that really make it worthwhile,” Dobbs said.

And diners said they’re grateful for the precautions restaurants have taken to keep them safe while they enjoy some good food.

“Face masks, sanitizer, six-feet distance,” diner Kimberly Knuckles said.

Restaurant workers and guests said they’re hoping the move is a sign for what’s to come.

“I love that Spartanburg has let us do this,” Dobbs said. “I think it’s something we could do more often. It’s a different way to dine.”

Spartanburg Police told 7 News that Main Street, from Church Street to Magnolia Street, will be closed until further notice.