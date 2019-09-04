Hurricane Dorian expected to reach Carolinas tonight

(WSPA) — Hurricane Dorian is expected to approach the Carolinas on Wednesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the category 2 hurricane was off the Florida coast with top winds of 105 miles per hour.

Dorian will move closer to the South Carolina coast Thursday with hurricane conditions possible from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the core of the hurricane will near the Florida and Georgia coast through Wednesday night.

“The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning,” the National Hurricane Center advised early Wednesday morning.

Along with dangerous winds, Dorian is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge. Water could reach five to eight feet from the Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach, and four to seven feet from Myrtle Beach to Cape Lookout, N.C., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Dorian could bring the coastal Carolinas five to 10 inches of rainfall, with some areas seeing as much as 15 inches.

At least seven people were reportedly killed in the Bahamas after Dorian roared through the islands with winds up to 185 mph. The death toll is expected to rise.

