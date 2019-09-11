Hurricane Dorian uncovers Civil War cannonballs on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCMH/CNN) — Beachgoers found two Civil-War-era cannonballs on Folly Beach after they were uncovered by Hurricane Dorian.

The cannonballs were found by Aaron Lattin and his girlfriend, WCSC reported. The couple said they are happy to run into a piece of history.

“I wanted to get a metal detector and especially after the hurricane and see if there’s anything, any history or artifacts that kind of washed up on the shore,” Lattin said. “We actually just got lucky with no equipment, just spending a day at the beach.”

The Folly Beach area is no stranger to hidden history being uncovered. In 2016, nine cannonballs were unearthed from the sand.