Hurricane evacuees heading toward the storm

In the midst of hurricane season the Upstate usually serves as a safe haven….

However some are leaving the safety zone… and traveling into the storm.

The storm and evacuation orders came while some families were on vacation.

Now before the storm hits they’re neighborhood … they want make sure their homes are secure.

It’s a family affair for Amelia Mitchell and the 7 car loads coming from Tennessee…

” we were vacationing in pigeon Forge Tennessee but because of the storm and they’re telling us at home that we have to evacuate.” Amelia Mitchell, evacuee said.

Now they’re cutting their vacation short to focus on an evacuation plan.

This family is traveling 40 strong as they head back to Charleston to pick up other family members, board up their homes and evacuate as ordered.

“The last few that we had they came to our door and actually told us that we had to do it seriously they said helicopters are going to be placed on our road and nobody’s going to go in or out once they said this is it.” Mitchell says.

It’s a similar story for Lea Akers and her husband, they’re driving into an evacuated area.

“We are going to our home in St. Simons to board the windows up and the doors and secure our patio furniture.” says, Lea Akers

Heading down the interstate could prove to be challenging for these families.

Governor McMaster ordered all lanes on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia to flow in one direction… away from the storm.

” we have to go back home through the back way back up to wards and then try to come back up toward Atlanta”, says Mitchell

The Akers family is trying to reach friends they haven’t heard from in a while, who are in the storms path, they know time is of the essence for them.

“There is an evacuation order in effect right now we have heard and read that it won’t be mandatory until tomorrow so we’re planning to get down there tonight take care of her business.” says Akers.

The ride for both families is about 8 hours from the Upstate.