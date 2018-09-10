Hurricane Florence SC evacuation routes and lane reversals
LANE REVERSALS AND EVACUATION ROUTES
Starting at noon on Tuesday, South Carolina will be reversing the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes in an effort to ease traffic away from the coast.
Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.
Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.
The Beaufort and Hilton Head area will also be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.
According to the news release, South Carolina's emergency helpline is active and anyone with questions about Hurricane Florence is asked to call Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133.
EVACUATION ZONES
People living in the following coastal areas and zones must evacuate starting at noon on Tuesday:
Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)
- Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I
Southern Coast (All Zones)
- Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B
- Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A
- Jasper County Evacuation Zones A, B
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hurricane Florence now category 4, Carolina coast still threatened
- Hurricane Florence Maps
- Hurricane Florence update with NC Gov. Cooper
- 2 killed in shooting on Padgett St. in Seneca
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Hurricane Olivia approaches Hawaii with heavy wind, rain
- The Latest: Affidavit: Cop said neighbor's door was ajar
- Hurricane Florence SC evacuation routes and lane reversals
- White House says it's working to plan 2nd Trump-Kim meeting
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.