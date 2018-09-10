Hurricane Florence SC evacuation routes and lane reversals

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

LANE REVERSALS AND EVACUATION ROUTES

Starting at noon on Tuesday, South Carolina will be reversing the direction of traffic along certain evacuation routes in an effort to ease traffic away from the coast.

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

The Beaufort and Hilton Head area will also be ready to reverse US 278 and US 21 if traffic conditions warrant.

According to the news release, South Carolina's emergency helpline is active and anyone with questions about Hurricane Florence is asked to call Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133.

EVACUATION ZONES

People living in the following coastal areas and zones must evacuate starting at noon on Tuesday:

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern Coast (All Zones)