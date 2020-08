(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Hurricane Genevieve became a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean.

At last check, it was located south of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and is moving northwest towards Baja California.

According to Mexico’s meteorological authorities, the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rains are expected in Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Nayarit.