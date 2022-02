ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a vandalism incident at an Anderson County park.

The sheriff’s office said at Hurricane Springs Park was vandalized. According to Wren Youth Association, the incident happened Friday night.

Hurricane Springs Park Vandalism (Source: Wren Youth Association)

This incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.