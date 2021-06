PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a crash in Easley Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Providence Way and Powdersville Rd. at about 7 p.m., according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The driver was traveling East on Providence Way. The victims have been identified by the coroner as 42-year-old Jamie Lee Wayne Burton and 40-year-old Tiffney Michelle Burton, of Easley, who were husband and wife.

The crash remains under investigation by Easley Police.