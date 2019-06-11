Husband facing charges in shooting death of wife in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pickens County man has been charged after deputies said he fatally shot his wife Tuesday morning.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said Tracey Nix, 59, was shot twice with a .22 caliber gun in the upper torso just after 8 a.m. at a home on Allgood Bridge Road.

“I heard a couple gunshots around 2 or 3 in the morning, but you never think anything of it because we are in the middle of the country. Ya know?” Samanatha George, neighbor, said.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to deputies. Her name has not been released at this time.

“They are always really friendly. They wave in the morning and my dogs always chasing their cows, and he’s just really friendly,” George said in regard to her neighbors.

Deputies said the victim’s husband, Gregory Benson Nix, 63, was the only person at the residence when deputies arrived on the scene.

Nix was arrested and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center and denied bond.

“This incident is extremely fresh and the investigation is still in the preliminary stages due to the short time that detectives have been on the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The neighbors described the area as quiet and family friendly, so many were shocked to have a shooting occur.

“Now that that has happened it’s just a matter of time before it could happen again. [I’m] not sure what the situation was down there, but it does make you a little more nervous to let the little kids run around,” Kelly McGrew, neighbor, said.