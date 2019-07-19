HWY 123 reopens in Oconee Co. after two road collapses

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A major highway in Oconee County is officially back open to traffic after a five month project.

SCDOT officials tell 7News a clogged pipe led to HWY 123 between Toccoa, GA and Westminster, SC to collapse.

The whole project cost about $2 million dollars, more than $800,000 over what was originally budgeted.

Now the road is back open after it closed in February, and SCDOT officials hope that their improvements will prevent any future slope collapses.

As for the locals, they’re happy to get off the detour and back on HWY 123.

“The road we had to detour on was just an old dirt road that it got so bad the trucks beating it out, they had to black top it,” said Kim Marcengill who owns a business on HWY 123.

There will be construction crews in that area for several weeks as they remove all the dirt and debris that was washed downstream after the collapse.