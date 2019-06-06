Hwy 74 at I-26 in Columbus reopened after construction project, NCDOT says

COLUMBUS, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said all lanes of Highway 74 at Interstate 26 in Columbus is now open to traffic following a construction project.

According to NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama, the $19 million project started in October 2017.

Two free flowing ramps — one from Highway 74 to Interstate 26 and one from I-26 to Highway 74 — were created so drivers wouldn’t have to get off and go around roundabouts.

The project also included two new bridges on Highway 74 east of the Pea Ridge exit.

