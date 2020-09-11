Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, this is the Hyundai logo on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is joining affiliated automaker Kia in yet another U.S. recall for problems that could cause engine fires.Hyundai says Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that it’s recalling nearly 207,000 Sonata midsize cars from 2013 and 2014 because a hose that connects one fuel pump to another can develop cracks, leak fuel and potentially cause a fire. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem.

The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires from the problem but no injuries.

Hyundai will notify owners around Oct. 30.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake control computers.