COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says lane reversals on Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston will end beginning at noon Wednesday.

Troopers and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin a four-hour process of breaking down the lane reversal to allow first responders and other personnel to seek shelter before Hurricane Dorian.

All onramps to I-26 eastbound will be closed during the transition.

I-26 westbound will remain open.