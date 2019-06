ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said a portion of Interstate 26 westbound is closed following a crash.

According NCDOT Asheville Area’s Twitter page, the crash is on I-26 westbound at Exit 23 heading toward Tennessee.

A crash has closed I-26 West at Exit 23 heading toward Tennessee. Weaverville Road (U.S. 19) has heavy congestion as a parallel route around the crash area. Estimates indicate the interstate MAY open about 10 a.m. — NCDOT Asheville Area (@NCDOT_Asheville) June 17, 2019

NCDOT said Weaverville Road, or Highway 19, also is reporting heavy congestion, as it runs parallel to I-26.

According to the Twitter post, officials estimate that I-26 may open around 10 a.m.