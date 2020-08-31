I-385SB lanes to be detoured overnight starting Tues. for road work

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Starting Tuesday night, Interstate 385 southbound will be detoured in the overnight hours to allow for workers to perform final surface grinding across the interstate over the I-85 bridge approach slab.

According to a news release, the detour will take place between 9 p.m. Sept. 1 and 6 a.m. on Sept. 2 from just south of Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road.

“A low spot in this area of the concrete was corrected last week with a latex concrete overlay,” according to the release. “Drivers wanting to continue on I-385 SB will be detoured to Exit 35 (I-385 Southbound to Woodruff Road) and will follow signs back to I-385 Southbound.”

Anyone driving in the area is asked to obey speed limits, follow all traffic control and be mindful of workers in the construction area.

