I-40 westbound: 1 lane reopens after rockslide in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a rockslide in Haywood County, Monday afternoon.

The rockslide happened around 1:15pm at mile marker 7.5 along I-40.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, officials found three boulders in a ditch along the road and other rocks that need to be removed from the mountain because they pose a danger to drivers.

One lane of I-40 reopened at 5:20pm after debris was removed from near the road and large rocks were removed from the side of the mountain.

Geotechnical experts are expected to visit the site Tuesday morning to determine when the other lane can reopen.

This rockslide is less than one mile east of a landslide that closed portions of I-40 in February.