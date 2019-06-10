I-40 westbound: 1 lane reopens after rockslide in Haywood Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic road closure road closed

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a rockslide in Haywood County, Monday afternoon.

The rockslide happened around 1:15pm at mile marker 7.5 along I-40.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, officials found three boulders in a ditch along the road and other rocks that need to be removed from the mountain because they pose a danger to drivers.

One lane of I-40 reopened at 5:20pm after debris was removed from near the road and large rocks were removed from the side of the mountain.

Geotechnical experts are expected to visit the site Tuesday morning to determine when the other lane can reopen.

This rockslide is less than one mile east of a landslide that closed portions of I-40 in February.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store