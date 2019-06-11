I-40WB lanes reopened after rockslide in Haywood Co., construction continues

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said both lanes of Interstate 40 west in the Pigeon River Gorge, near a landslide at mile marker 7.5, were opened Tuesday morning.

According to an NCDOT news release, crews reportedly cleared the slide in four hours, opening one lane of traffic in Haywood County on Monday.

“Geotechnical experts reexamined the area on Tuesday morning and determined both lanes safe to open to traffic,” officials said. “However, a major rehabilitation project on I-40 west will resume today following six days of rain with a lane closure at mile marker 13.

According to the release, an NCDOT contractor has since closed one westbound lane as part of a two-year $33.8 million contract.

Officials said those traveling towards Tennessee may experience delays as crews work to mill out old concrete and paving new sections. Construction with this project will continue on Mondays through Thursdays throughout the summer months.

The rehabilitation project will include removing old asphalt, repairing pavement failures, adding a new layer of asphalt and painting long-lasting markings for the entire 15-mile stretch.

According to the release, additional work will include replacing guardrail and the median barrier wall from the state line to the tunnels at mile marker 4, and it should be finished in June 2021.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov or NCDOT’s social media channels.