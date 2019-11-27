I-85 from mile marker 69 to 78 now open in Spartanburg Co., SCDOT says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said a portion of Interstate 85 is now open to drivers.

According to a post on SCDOT’s Facebook page, the rehabilitation project in Spartanburg County from mile marker 69 to 78 was completed on Nov. 22.

“All three lanes, northbound and southbound, are now open to drivers will full access to on and off ramps,” according to the post.

According to the post, work still continues in Cherokee County and drivers are asked to use caution when driving in or near the construction areas.

