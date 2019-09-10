I-85 NB to be detoured at I-385 Tuesday for Gateway Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A section of Interstate 85 northbound will be detoured Tuesday night to allow for demolition of the old Interstate 385 southbound bridge.

I-85 northbound will be closed and detoured from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the interchange with I-385, according to the 85-385 Gateway Facebook page.

All northbound traffic will be directed onto I-385 southbound. Drivers will then turn around at Butler Road, or Exit 34, back onto I-385 northbound and follow 385 to Exit 36 A to get back to I-85 northbound, according to the Facebook page.

Click to check for the latest updates on closures.