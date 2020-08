Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews in Spartanburg County shut down I-85 North Sunday morning due to a semi-truck crash.

It happened around 3:44 a.m. near exit 77, which is close to Chesnee Highway.

Details about the crash are limited at this time, but emergency dispatch says they did receive initial reports of someone injured.

There is no word at this time how long the interstate will be closed.