I-85 South closing tonight near Gateway Project

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Drivers are urged to prepare for a full closure of southbound I-85 through the I-85/385 Gateway interchange starting tonight.

Traffic officials say if weather permits, the closure will last from 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 20.

The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says drivers will be detoured to the I-85 South connector/distributor road through Exit 51B and on to northbound I-385. Drivers can take the Roper Mountain Road via Exit 37 to enter I-385 South to Exit 36B, which will take drivers back to southbound I-85.

The temporary closure will allow crews to shift alignment and restripe I-85 South and for overhang/formwork removal from the new I-385 bridge, according to the SCDOT.

Traffic officials say the project, set to continue through next year, will help alleviate traffic congestion.

