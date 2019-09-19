I-85 South shut down after deadly crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Southbound Interstate 85 is shut down near Anderson following a deadly crash.

Troopers say two tractor trailers crashed on I-85 South near Exit 27 early Thursday morning. All southbound lanes are currently blocked.

One semi truck was on the shoulder of the interstate when it was hit by another semi, according to Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A witness tells 7News the tractor trailer that was hit burst into flames, creating a fireball he estimates was four stories high. That same witness said he pulled the driver who later died out of the wreckage.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Drivers are being detoured to exit 27 to Highway 81. From there, they can turn right onto E. West Parkway then right onto Highway 76 to Exit 19, troopers say.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, Piercetown Fire Assistant Chief Chris Trotter said I-85 South will remain closed for a couple hours.

Troopers say one person was killed in this fiery crash involving two tractor trailers on I-85 South in Anderson County. Photo courtesy of Piercetown Fire Department.