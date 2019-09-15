I-85 southbound to be detoured at I-385 for bridge demolition

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Drivers along southbound Interstate 85 in Greenville will have to contend with detours Monday and Tuesday nights.

I-85 southbound will be closed and detoured at I-385 for bridge demolition as part of the Gateway Project.

Crews will be working to remove the old I-385 southbound bridge.

All southbound traffic will be detoured onto I-385 northbound at Exit 51C. From there, drivers will take Exit 37 (Roper Mountain Road) then return to I-385 southbound to I-85 southbound.

The detours will be in place beginning at 11:00pm on both Monday and Tuesday. Lanes should reopen by 5:00am.

Work on the Gateway Project is expected to wrap up by late 2019 or early 2020.