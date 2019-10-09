“I think this is the biggest one,” Joe Burrow on LSU’s rivalry with Florida

BATON ROUGE – A sold-out crowd, College Gameday, a seemingly rare Saturday night in Death Valley, and a top ten matchup. LSU’s game Saturday has a lot of factors, but this game still boils down to a Tigers-Gators rivalry.

“Ole Miss is supposedly a rivalry, Alabama, but I think this is the biggest one. I don’t like them very much. I know they don’t like us very much, and that’s kind of been the talk around here, but you just kind of have to your emotions in check in a game like this,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

K’Lavon Chaisson didn’t play in the Tigers’ 2018 loss at the Swamp, but he’s ready to go for this prime-time matchup.

“I’m ready to play. I feel like I bring a sense to this defense and to this team. A little grit as far as I play hard no matter what the circumstances. I’m going to let the team know that we have to come with our chins set and our heads up. We’re going to throw the first punch, and we’re going to throw the last punch,” Chaisson said.