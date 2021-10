Setup for the Ice on Main skating rink in Greenville began on Thursday morning. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The United Community Bank Ice on Main skating rink will be here for another season! Setup of the ice rink began Thursday, as workers were seen laying tarps and laying groundwork.

The skating rink is set to open on Main Street in downtown Greenville Nov. 12, 2021 – January 17, 2022.

For more information about Ice on Main, visit the City of Greenville website here.