Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- There are several events happening in downtown Greenville in celebration of Chanukah, beginning with Chanukah on Main Street Sunday at 4 pm.

The Grand Annual Downtown Menorah Lighting happens outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel at Noma Square.

Celebrate Chanukah on Ice Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Guests can skate to Chanukah music, watch the live sculpting & lighting of a 5-foot Ice Menorah and enjoy Chanukah Treats.