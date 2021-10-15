iMAGINE steam festival returns to Lakelands this Saturday

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA) – The iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival is returning to Greenwood for a second year! The festival will feature even more interactive exhibits and shows emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) to Greenwood Uptown and Uptown Market on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11-3.

The purpose of the iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, fueled by the Greenwood Arts Center, is to ignite the interest of Pre-K through 12th-grade students (and their families) in STEAM subjects by providing up-close engagement with the latest technologies and giving them exposure to high-skill industries.  

