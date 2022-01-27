Imagine Upstate STEAM Festival to return this spring

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6th annual iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival, fueled by Fluor, returns to downtown Greenville this spring.

The free festival, scheduled for April 2, will feature interactive exhibits and shows emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and offer pre-K through 12th-grade students the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences facilitated by local corporations, schools and nonprofit organizations.



“The festival will act as a capstone to the 2022 STEM Education Month initiative by providing a platform for local organizations to connect directly with students,” said Dallas Thomas, Program Coordinator for iMAGINE Upstate. “Our amazing sponsors and exhibitors make STEAM accessible and fun. They help students answer the question, ‘when I grow up, I want to be…’ And it can be anything – an automotive engineer, an art therapist, a zoologist, a food scientist – you name it.”

Additional information is available on the festival’s website.