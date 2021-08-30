Improvement efforts on Augusta Road under consideration

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Three deadly accidents on a busy stretch of road in as many months, this weekend a pedestrian was hit and killed on Augusta street and Augusta road.

Greenville city leaders, neighbors and business owners are weighing in on what should be done.

The city has a survey on their website, looking for feedback on Augusta roads traffic safety.

Cty officials are focusing their improvement efforts on Augusta street and Augusta road, between Church street and Crystal avenue.

Among other options, they are considering adding a center turning lane, adding roundabouts, putting in medians or even adding more crosswalks.

More than 100 people responded during a community open house back in June. Since June, there have been at least three accidents along Augusta road.

One person was killed this past Sunday evening. The incident happened after 10pm on Augusta road near Emily Lane.

Back in June, another person died in a dirt bike accident on Augusta road and Bessie road.

The coroner’s office said the dirt bike was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the crash happened.

Also in June, a woman and her dog were hit and killed by a vehicle.

The victim and her dog were out running just after 7 am, when witnesses say a dark suv crossed lanes and drove on the sidewalk on Augusta street near Augusta place, both the woman and her dog died at the scene.

With hopes of improving street safety, Greenville city council set aside nearly $250,000 for pedestrian safety projects.

Today we spoke with many of our viewers who live in the area many of them with suggestions on how to make the street safer.

There are a number of ways to have your opinion heard, we will have a link for you, on our website, with this story.

To take the survey, we’ll put a phone number for you to share your thoughts and an email to send comments or ideas on the project.

The city had two public meetings, the last one was last Tuesday.

They currently have two consultants under contract to do an audit and present improvement options.

Click this link to take City of Greenville survey concerning Augusta St. and Augusta Rd. improvements: Augusta Street Safety Improvements | Greenville, SC – Official Website (greenvillesc.gov)

Text “Augusta” to 866-874-2232 to share your thoughts.

Email augustastreettraffic@publicinput.com with any additional comments or ideas on this project.