In person classes more likely in SC; details not certain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It looks increasingly likely many South Carolina public school students will return to real classrooms at the end of the summer.

But the details on what those classrooms will look like next school year in the COVID-19 world and even how often students might be inside school buildings is still quite uncertain.

The state is recommending elementary school use a week of summer school this year as a test run for fall classes.

Individual decisions, like whether to split classes into smaller groups so not all students are in the classroom each day, will be left to districts.