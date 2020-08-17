In-person learning returns in Abbeville County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — On Monday, Abbeville High School welcomed back its students for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in March.

“When we left in March, it was an abrupt, literally over the weekend, ‘here’s your stuff, go learn how to online teach,'” Sara Wojtkowski, an economics and government teacher, said. “It was quite an experience.”

Now, hallways and classrooms look different. Students have to don their face masks during any period of time spent outside their desks. Teachers must wear masks, too, if they’re within close proximity to students.

 “We’re making some adjustments to meet the social distancing requirements within the classroom,” Wojtkowski said.

Lunch is now socially distanced, with students rotating from eating in classrooms to eating in the cafeteria on alternate days.

According to Mason Gary, the interim superintendent for the county’s schools, hallways are about one-third emptier than they would normally be. This, he says, is because many students enrolled in the district’s iTECH Academy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories