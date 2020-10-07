In SC, Cunningham foe says car vandalism meant to intimidate

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Republican challenger and state Rep. Nancy Mace debates Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the SCETV studios in Beaufort, S.C., in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat race. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is alleging someone tried to intimidate her candidacy by vandalizing her vehicle hours before the two met in a debate.

In a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Nancy Mace called police on Tuesday afternoon to report that someone had scrawled an obscenity into the back door on the driver’s side.

According to police, Mace had been shopping in a store in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, and did not see anyone follow her into the area.

Mace is seeking to oust U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham from the 1st District.

Police are seeking surveillance footage from the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories