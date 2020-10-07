In SC, Cunningham foe says car vandalism meant to intimidate

Republican challenger and state Rep. Nancy Mace debates Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the SCETV studios in Beaufort, S.C., in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District seat race. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is alleging someone tried to intimidate her candidacy by vandalizing her vehicle hours before the two met in a debate.

In a police report obtained by The Associated Press, Nancy Mace called police on Tuesday afternoon to report that someone had scrawled an obscenity into the back door on the driver’s side.

According to police, Mace had been shopping in a store in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, and did not see anyone follow her into the area.

Mace is seeking to oust U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham from the 1st District.

Police are seeking surveillance footage from the area.