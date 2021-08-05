Incident blocks part of Southport Rd. in Spartanburg Co., deputies investigating

News

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an incident on Southport Rd. in Spartanburg County that has traffic blocked.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Southport Rd. and Missy Lane, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

They say the roadway is closed in this area while deputies investigate.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

