Inclusive trunk or treat caters to children with special needs this Halloween

Tuesday October 29 there is free Halloween fun open to all children, especially those that may not always enjoy parts of the holiday.

The Advanced Institute for Development and Learning will set up 19 car trunks for an all inclusive trunk or treat complete with food allergy friendly candy and more.

Organizer Bri Miluk said for those children with food allergies, enteral feeding and for those who may need sensory friendly fun this trick or treat will cater to your family.



This is an event open to the public.

Miluk said if your child is not comfortable wearing a costume there are plenty of games and decorations to enjoy.

Miluk said there will be a trunk decoration winner and you can help vote for your favorite.

Remember if you see yellow, teal or blue pumpkin you may have a child with allergies or autism paying your home a visit this Halloween.

Trick or treaters come in all shapes and sizes.

The event runs 6:30 pm – 8 pm rain or shine. Miluk said trained clinicians are on staff for sensory relief.

Advanced Institute for Development and Learning located at

545 Verdae Blvd, Ste C (21.01 mi)

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

(864) 640-4970