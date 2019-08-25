India Day celebration brings crowds to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – People in the Upstate had a chance Saturday to immerse themselves in a different culture as India Day was celebrated in downtown Greenville.

India Day showcases the traditions, culture, and food of India.

Among the attractions at the celebration, visitors got to experience music, a grand parade with floats, and even a Bollywood dance party.

The event, expected to bring in around 10,000 visitors, coincides with India’s Independence Day celebrations.

The event is hosted by the India Association of Greenville and took place at the corner of Main Street and Broad Street.

7 News anchor Kimberely Brown was on hand to take part in the festivities.