A congregant wears a face mask before mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helena, Mont., Sunday, April 26, 2020. Church services resumed in Montana as the state began to ease restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)

FISHERS, Ind. — A church in suburban Indianapolis resumed in-person services for the first time in a over a month.

The iTown Church in Fishers limited the number of attendees to 10 on Sunday in order to adhere to a state order that prohibits gatherings of over 10 people.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the 40-minute services began on the hour, with each service followed by a 20-minute period to allow cleaning crews to sterilize the area.