Indictment links Upstate murders to gang activity

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- Several crimes that happened in the Upstate in recent years are now linked to gang involvement, according to a 147-count indictment announced Thursday.

Last Summer, 27-year-old Michelle Dodge was found shot to death in a wooded area of Laurens. Eight people were charged in connection soon afterward. A massive indictment announced Thursday alleges Dodge’s murder was part of a much bigger criminal enterprise.

“Finding out how big the case was today was shocking,” said Dodge’s aunt Beth McSparin.

Forty people have been indicted in what is being called the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina’s history, and 18 of the suspects are from the Upstate. According to the indictment, the “Insane Gangster Disciples” and their associates trafficked meth and heroin and carried out their enterprise using extortion, money laundering, and murder.

“Anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation, extortion, we are coming after you whereever you are,” said Peter McCoy, who is the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

The charges allege that inmates in South Carolina prisons used cellphones to orchestrate crimes.

According to the indictment, inmate James Peterson, who was serving time for murder, used a cellphone to tell associates how to kidnap a woman he called an “informant”: Dodge. The indictment said she was at a home in Gaffney when she was hit with a gun and loaded into a stolen truck. Then, according to the indictment, she was driven to an abandoned property in Blacksburg, where she was tied to a chair, waterboarded and shot in the foot. The alleged kidnappers then drove her to Laurens, where she was shot in the back of the head, the indictment said.

“We actually thought she was changing her life for the good, you know, and making better choices,” McSparin said. “She was back living with her mom and working fulltime and just trying to do better and…it was a shock.”

The indictment also said Mitch Snipes was killed in January after two people affiliated with the gang fired into a home in Piedmont. Edward Akridge, who was in prison at the time, is charged in his murder. Akridge is also accused of murdering Kendrick Hoover of Anderson in prison. In September of 2020, the indictment says, Akridge had eight cellphones and two shanks in his prison cell.

“I think something needs to be done, and somebody other than just the inamate needs to be held accountable becaues somebody should have been watching them,” McSparin said.