Indie Craft Parade moves to larger venue with 100 artists

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – From bouquets made out of felt to wire taxidermy, all sorts of unique works of art are up for grabs this weekend at the 10th annual Indie Craft Parade.

Last year, the juried Greenville arts festival attracted over 8,000 shoppers, looking for one of a kind pieces.

Alison Brynn Ross is one of 100 artists that will be represented this year. She is known for creating art that gets a lot of double takes, with art that she calls “wire taxidermy”

“That’s usually my number one comment, that it’s unique and people haven’t seen something like it before,” she says.

Using just wire, she creates the heads of T-Rexes, unicorns and other animals, then attaches them to wooden mounts.

“It’s vegan taxidermy,” she laughs. “I’m the only animal harmed in the making.”

This year will be her 5th year selling art at the Indie Craft Parade, and she’s had so much success that she moved from Charleston to Greenville to join this growing arts community.

“I feel like I was welcomed with open arms here and it was definitely part of our decision to move to Greenville,” she says.

She’s one of 100 artists who will be selling everything from indigo stamped purses to quirky ceramic vases.

The festival has attracted so many shoppers over the years that lines have grown to become hours long, so this year it has a new large venue at Furman University.

“We finally have space for all our makers, all our attendees,” says Events Director Erin Godbey. “No more endless lines to get in and easy parking.”

The Indie Craft Parade has a First Dibs Party Friday night from 6 to 9 PM at Furman University for $25 a person.

The festival is going on all day Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $6 a person.

Click here for more information.