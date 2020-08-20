Individual barricaded on bus with knife on Hendersonville Rd in Asheville, passengers safely evacuated

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a bus has been evacuated as negotiators respond to an individual reportedly barricading themselves on the bus with a knife.

According to the police department’s Twitter page, the individual reportedly barricaded after the ABC police tried to serve the person with open warrants.

APD’s Crisis Negotiation team has responded to the scene, which is in the 1600 block of Hendersonville Road.

The Tweet said all people on the bus were safely evacuated and said the incident is ongoing at this time.

Police said drivers in the area can expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.