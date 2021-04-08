Infant, 2 adults safe after Anderson Co. hostage situation, man faces attempted murder charges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing several charges, including 6 counts of attempted murder, after a hostage situation in Anderson County on Thursday.

An infant and two adults are safe after the incident early Thursday morning on Foster Street, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched for an unknown disturbance to a residence on Foster Street. While in route, dispatchers notified deputies that a male subject in the home had a gun, had discharged it, and threatened to kill others inside the home who were being held against their will, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators were able to make contact with the male subject and worked to try to secure the safe release of the other individuals.

Deputies say the male subject fired several shots at deputies as negotiations continued for several hours. A female, who was being held in the home, escaped through a window with the assistance of deputies.

The remaining hostages, another male and the infant, were retrieved when the SWAT team made an initial entry into the residence to execute a rescue. None of the hostages were injured during the incident.

The SWAT team made a second entry into the home to apprehend the male subject, 24-year-old Kenyon Dentarius Franklin Harkness.

Harkness was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center on a probation violation. Additional charges as a result of this incident include six counts of attempted murder, one count of domestic violence – high and aggravated nature, one count of unlawful neglect of a child, 3 counts of kidnapping, and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm